Inter Milan rope in Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez till 2023

Inter Milan have roped in forward Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United in a three-year deal that will keep him with the Serie A club until the end of June 2023.

Issuing an official statement, Inter Milan said that Sanchez has signed a permanent contract with the club on a free transfer.

"FC Internazionale Milano announce that Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the Club until 30 June 2023," the official statement said.

Manchester United, on the other hand, extended warm wishes to Sanchez for his future endeavours.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer," Manchester United said in an official statement.

In August 2019, Sanchez was initially roped in by Inter Milan from the Premier League club on a one-season loan. He went on to make 29 appearances for the Italian side and smashed four goals for them.

At Inter Milan, the forward joined his former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young and the trio played a crucial part in the side's second-place league finish following Serie A’s resumption.

Earlier in January 2018, Sanchez moved to United from Arsenal and became the first Chilean to play in a competitive game for the Reds.He notched up five goals in 45 appearances he made for United.

Recently, Inter Milan made a second-place finish in Serie A with 24 victories from 38 games.

Meanwhile, Sanchez could have a reunion with United as both sides are still in the Europa League and set to feature in the quarter-finals. However, the two clubs could only face each other if they make it to the final of the Europa League.