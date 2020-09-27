IPL 2020: Kane Williamson confirms he's available for SunRisers Hyderabad's next clash against Delhi Capitals

Former SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson, who missed his franchise's opening two matches of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury, has confirmed that he will be available for the side's upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

The 30-year-old Kiwi batsman was forced to miss the Hyderabad team's first two IPL 2020 ties against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and most recently against Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a quadriceps injury while training.

In his absence, SRH were primarily hurt by a lack of depth in the middle order as they slumped to a 10-run defeat and a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of RCB and KKR, respectively.

However, Williamson-- while speaking to the commentators from the dugout during SRH's match against KKR on Saturday, revealed that he is doing fine now and is available for the upcoming matches.

“Body is pretty good. A small niggle early. But I am fine at the moment and available (for upcoming matches),” Williamson said.

Williamson had previously led the SunRisers in the absence of current skipper David Warner in 2018 and was also the highest run-scorer during that same season with over 700 runs. The New Zealand batsman has notched up a total of 1,302 runs, including 12 half-centuries, in 42 matches he played for the franchise in the IPL so far.

On a related note, Shubman Gill (70*) and Eoin Morgan (42*) stitched a crucial partnership of 92 runs to help Kolkata Knight Riders chase down the target of 143 runs in just 18 overs and seal a comfortable seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their second IPL 2020 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi earlier today.

Manish Pandey (51) and David Warner (36) were the top scorers for SunRisers Hyderabad.

SRH will take on Delhi Capitals on September 29.