IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul wins coveted Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul took home the very prestigious Orange Cap after emerging as the top run-getter in IPL 2020 with 670 runs from 14 games. Although Kings XI fell at the last hurdle, losing to CSK in their must-win final league game, Rahul led from the front throughout the tournament.

It’s been a while since Kings XI Punjab were dumped out of IPL 2020 but their skipper and talisman KL Rahul winning the Orange Cap will come as some solace to them. The fact that the opening batsman was on top of the charts throughout this edition and won the much fancied race easily in the end is an ode to Rahul’s consistency.

Rahul’s runs came at an average of 55.83 with a strike-rate of 129.34. This included five half-centuries and one century. His 132* against RCB early in the season was also the highest individual score of this edition.

In the IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan had the chance of getting ahead of Rahul if he had scored 68 or more runs in the final. But as fate would have it, Dhawan scored just 15 in the final and finished his season with 618 runs from 17 games – the second highest run-getter in the season.

Coming back to KL Rahul, he formed a lethal opening combination with his fellow Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal. Opening the batting, the duo tormented the opposition bowlers and gave explosive starts to Kings XI.

The fans may feel down and out with Kings XI’s again going trophy-less, but the fact that their skipper has won such a big award surely points to their bright future. Kings XI will be inching for their maiden crown in IPL 2021.