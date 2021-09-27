IPL 2021: AB de Villiers’s son lashes out after father’s cheap dismissal against Mumbai Indians, Watch

AB de Villiers’ family sets very high standards for the former South African captain on the cricket field. The Proteas batsman might have retired from the international arena a few years back but still continues to be a big star for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Villiers is one of the star performers for Virat Kohli’s RCB along side the skipper and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell. While both Kohli and Maxwell smashed fifties in their IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (September 26), De Villiers once again failed to get going with the bat.

The South African batsman’s family including wife Danielle and kids are accompanying him in UAE for the second leg of the IPL 2021. Danielle de Villiers and her kids were present at the stadium in Dubai for the RCB vs MI clash.

De Villiers started in an aggressive fashion smashing Jasprit Bumrah for a six and a four in the 17th over. However, the bowler came back well in the penultimate over of the innings to send back De Villiers – dismissing Maxwell and the South African off successive deliveries. One of De Villiers’ two sons was in the stands with Danielle to cheer for his father but was disappointed after he got out.

Even his wife was shocked after Bumrah found the edge of De Villiers’s bat. But the batsman’s son was extremely disappointed that he smashed his hand on the chair in the row ahead of him and ended up hurting himself. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Here’s the video:

De Villiers has struggled to get going since the IPL resumed in UAE last week. His three scores so far are 0, 12 and 11. In spite of these low scores, De Villiers has notched up 230 runs in the 10 games in IPL 2021 so far with two fifties and a strike-rate of 159.72.