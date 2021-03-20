IPL 2021: BCCI issues new COVID-19 guidelines for players, read here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday released BCCI’s bio-secure protocols for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is set to commence from April 9.

In what comes as a big relief for India and England players, the board has allowed a bubble-to-bubble transfer of players who are currently part of the ongoing India vs England series.

The BCCI has made it clear that those players who will be coming directly from the India-England bubble, will not be forced into quarantine and will be allowed to join their respective franchises immediately without having the need to undergo quarantine or even clear extra RT-PCR Tests.

"Players coming directly from the Bubble created for the India vs. England series may be permitted to join the franchise squad without serving the mandatory quarantine period, provided they satisfy the criteria of moving directly to the franchise team hotel either in the team bus or on a chartered flight (sic)," the BCCI stated in a note, reported Cricbuzz.

"If chartered flights are used then all protocols for crew members must be followed. If the travel arrangements are to the satisfaction of the BCCI Chief Medical Officer then such players will directly enter the franchise team Bubble without the need to serve a quarantine period or undergo an RT-PCR test,” the note added.

However, it is yet to be seen if the same rule will apply for other bubbles, such as those taking part in the South Africa-Pakistan series. But, the franchise officials believe that the Bubble-to-Bubble transfer rules will apply for them too as long as they are flying by chartered flights.

Notably, total 12 Bubbles will be created out which eight Bubbles will include franchise teams and support staff, two Bubbles will be for match officials and match management teams and two more Bubbles are meant for broadcast commentators and crew.

Moreover, the BCCI’s officials and operations teams will not be part of any Bubble and as a consequence, the BCCI officials cannot interact in person with any player, team support staff, match management teams and broadcast crews.

Following are the SOPs that have been issued by BCCI for IPL 2021: