IPL 2021 to start from April 9

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be start from April 9 2021 and will conclude on May 30. The IPL Governing Council made the announcement on Sunday and released an official statement in this regard.

"The season will kickstart on 9th April, 2021 in Chennai with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The World’s Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021 which promises to be a visual spectacle. The newly-built stadium that hosted India’s second Pink Ball fixture at home with great grandeur will host its first ever IPL."

"Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage," the statement read.