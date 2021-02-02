IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to earn THIS massive salary

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the first player to earn Rs 150 crore salary from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni has become the first player – India or foreign – to achieve this mark when it comes salary in the T20 franchise league.

Dhoni is all set to lead for at least one more season with the Chennai Super Kings in the in IPL 2021 after announcing his retirement from international cricket last year. This means Dhoni will earn another salary cheque of Rs 15 crore to his total IPL salary and will become the first players to breach Rs 150 crore salary mark, according to Insidesport Moneyball.

At present Dhoni’s contract with CSK is worth whopping Rs 15 crore and he has till date earned Rs 137.8 crore with CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants. With CSK deciding to retain him for Rs 15 crores in IPL 2021, Dhoni has crossed Rs 150-crore salary mark in IPL and will become the first player to do so.

IPL 2021 Salary – Rs 15 crore

IPL 2021 Team – Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Total IPL salary -- Rs 152,84,00,000

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the Indian national team in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014.

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians captain and opener is the 2nd highest earning IPL player. Rohit has earned a total of Rs. 146.6 crores as IPL salary so far. He started his IPL career with Deccan Chargers, but the star batsman has been associated with Mumbai Indians (MI) since 2011. Rohit Sharma was retained by the Reliance group-owned Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 15 crore in IPL 2020, a 400 per cent rise from the inaugural season salary of Rs 3 crore.

IPL 2021 Salary – Rs. 15 crore

IPL 2021 Team – Mumbai Indians (MI)

Total IPL salary – Rs 146,60,00,000

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper is the 3rd highest earning IPL player. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has tallied up Rs 143.2 crore in salaries over 13 years in his IPL journey. Kohli was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team for Rs 17 crores in IPL 2020, a 14,000 per cent jump from the inaugural season salary of Rs 12 lakh.

IPL 2021 Salary – Rs 17 crore

IPL 2021 Team – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Total IPL salary -- Rs 143,20,00,000