IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking MS Dhoni's record in upcoming Test series

After completing an epic series win against Australia earlier this month, Team India is now ready for yet another daunting task. Virat Kohli, who will be back in action after the paternity break, will lead his boys against Joe Root's England in a four-match Test series, starting from February 5 in Chennai.

With the World Test Championships final spot still up for grabs, the series is crucial for both the parties. A series win with a 2-0 margin for India will virtually seal the gates for England. There are also a host of records that skipper Kohli is approaching and the upcoming series provides the 32-year-old with a perfect opportunity to overtake them.

One of them is surpassing MS Dhoni to become the Indian skipper with most number of wins at home. Kohli, who currently has led India to 20 Test triumphs at home, is just two wins short from breaking Dhoni's record. Dhoni has led India to 21 Test victories at home and holds the number one spot.

Also, Kohli is just 14 runs away from becoming the fourth highest run-scorer as captain in Test cricket. Former Windies legend Clive Lloyd stands in the fourth position with 5234 runs. Meanwhile, former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith leads the chart with 8,659 runs followed by Allan Border (6,623 runs) and Ricky Ponting (6,542).

India are slated to take on England in a four-match Test series beginning February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following that, the two teams will lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs.

England batting coach Graham Thorpe has also cautioned the visitors to not take Kohli lightly."We know that he is a fantastic player and he has shown that for many years now. Virat is in one of that batting orders which understands home conditions very well," he said.

"The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our ''best ball'' as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers. We need to have runs on the board and then having the Indian batting order under pressure will really be the key for us. To take the game deep will be an important aspect for England," Thorpe said.