IPL 2021 CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar joins team for training session - WATCH

Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar joined the team training session on Saturday (September 18) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is set to resume on Sunday (September 19) with MI locking horns with Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Sachin as the side welcomed their mentor on the field ahead of IPL. Sachin said that he was excited to wear the MI's jersey.

"Mentor. Icon. Legend. Master Blaster joins us on the training ground at Abu Dhabi," MI tweeted while sharing the video of Sachin Tendulkar on the field with players.

"I was excited to wear this in my room. Two years later," Sachin Tendulkar said in a video posted by defending champion.

Last week, Sachin Tendulkar arrived in the UAE for the upcoming IPL season and was in quarantine since then. Earlier in February, Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs in the mini-auction of IPL.

Meanwhile, MI and CSK, the two most successful IPL franchises (in terms of titles won), will clash in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021`s second leg in Dubai on Sunday.

While CSK are second on the points table with five wins from seven matches - 10 points - MI are fourth with four wins -- eight points -- from seven games.

MI have often started slowly, but they have ramped up their performance towards the end of the tournament. In the ongoing season, they seemed to have got into dominating phase in the sixth and seventh matches but then Covid-19 brought the tournament to a halt. It will be interesting to see how they start afresh.