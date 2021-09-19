IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE streaming: CSK vs MI TV channels, match timings and key details

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE streaming: Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two most successful Indian Premier League franchises (in terms of titles won), will clash in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021`s second leg in Dubai on Sunday.

While CSK are second on the points table with five wins from seven matches - 10 points - MI are fourth with four wins -- eight points -- from seven games.

MI have often started slowly, but they have ramped up their performance towards the end of the tournament. In the ongoing season, they seemed to have got into dominating phase in the sixth and seventh matches but then Covid-19 brought the tournament to a halt. It will be interesting to see how they start afresh.

Here are complete details from Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings:

When is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place on September 19.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.

- with IANS inputs