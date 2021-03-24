IPL 2021: Dhoni-led CSK to shift training camp to Mumbai, Raina to join teammates on THIS date

After almost two weeks of training at their den in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to shift their ongoing training camp to Mumbai ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is set to commence from April 9.

As per the franchise's CEO Kasi Vishwanathan, CSK will shift their training camp to Mumbai on March 26 in order to get used to conditions.

“We will definitely shift now. We are scheduled to leave for Mumbai by March 26,” CSK CEO told InsideSport.

It is worth mentioning that CSK would not be playing a single match in Chennai according to the new rules laid out by the IPL Governing Council. No team will play at their home and as CSK are scheduled to play five of their matches in Mumbai – they are shifting base to get acclimatise to the conditions.

Notably, CSK are one of the first franchises to begin training for the 14th edition of the IPL as they started their camp at MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 9.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and others are currently in Chennai where they had kicked-off their preparations for the new season in the second week of March. The players will continue their preparations in Mumbai now.

Meanwhile, Vishwanathan also revealed that veteran batsman Suresh Raina, who missed last season of IPL 2020 due to personal issues, will be joining the CSK training camp directly in Mumbai on March 26.

“We will be living at the Trident Hotel. He will join us directly in Mumbai on 26th,” CSK CEO said.