'People jumping in to gain social media followers': Gautam Gambhir on Ashwin-Morgan fight

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is the latest member to join the bandwagon sorrounding the recent controversy involving Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan.

Gambhir said that he supports Ashwin, stating that the spinner's actions were well within the rules. He also slammed the ones who had earlier commented on the same, terming it a publicity stunt to increase followers on social media.

Gambhir shared his views on the incident while speaking at a show on Indian Premier League's official broadcaster Star Sports.

"I back Ravichandran Ashwin 100 percent. What he did was well within the rules. He has done nothing wrong. And there are so many people who are jumping into it, they have got nothing to do with it. Probably to increase some social media followers or to have some presence somewhere so that people can talk about it. It makes no sense. R Ashwin is absolutely correct," said the cricketer-turned politician.

The incident took place earlier this week during the clash between Delhi and Kolkata, which the latter won by three wickets. Ashwin along with his skipper Rishabh Pant stole a quick single after the throw took a deflection off Rishabh Pant's arms.

However, KKR skipper Morgan was not very happy with the course of action, calling it a 'disgrace' as confirmed by Ashwin on Twitter.