हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021: I am doing what has been asked of me, says Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer shared an opening partnership of 96 with Shubman Gill (46) to set the base for Kolkata's topsy-turvy three-wicket win.

IPL 2021: I am doing what has been asked of me, says Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Venkatesh Iyer said that he is doing what has been asked of him by the team. He also expressed his delight at ending up as the winning team in a close chase. In a chase of 136, Iyer scored a fluent 55, laced with four fours and three sixes.

He also shared an opening partnership of 96 with Shubman Gill (46) to set the base for Kolkata's topsy-turvy three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday.

"I am doing what has been asked of me. I am very happy that we ended on the winning side. There is no difference. I came out and played the way I wanted to play. I am grateful to the management. It is a wonderful place to come and play," said Iyer, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

Iyer revealed that he just tried to be himself in the match against Delhi Capitals, something which he hadn`t been doing in the previous matches.

"I think in the past couple of games, I have been trying to restrict myself a bit as I wanted to stay till the end. But then I thought it was not me. I was losing out on the present trying to be a bit conservative."

He was in praise of Gill, who scored 46 in the match. "Gill is an extremely wonderful strokeplayer and we complement each other."

Asked about his reaction on being called to assist the Indian team for the men's T20 World Cup, Iyer said, "I`m not thinking about the Indian team, have one more game and want to stay fully focused on that."

Kolkata Knight Riders are now into their third IPL final and will face-off against Chennai Super Kings for a third IPL trophy in Dubai on Friday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Venkatesh IyerIPL 2021Shubhman GillDCCSK
Next
Story

IPL 2021: KKR batsman Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Must Watch

PT11M12S

J&K: President Ram Nath Kovind to make two-day visit