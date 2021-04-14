IPL 2021: MI star Hardik Pandya’s cute video with son Agastya steals Anushka Sharma’s ‘heart’ - WATCH

Team India and Mumbai Indian Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 14) to share an adorable video with his son Agastya and the lovable clip prompted Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to react with a heart-shaped icon.

Some very cute moments between Hardik and Agastya can be seen in the video while the famous Bollywood song ‘Main Tera’ plays in the background. The caption of the video reads, "My boy, my heart, my life".

Here’s the video:

Here’s Anushka’s reaction to the video:

Meanwhile, Pandya’s team Mumbai Indians got back to winning way after losing their opener against RCB as they snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win their first match of the IPL 2021.

Rahul Chahar spun a web while Trent Boult executed perfect yorkers in the death overs to help the defending champions beat KKR by 10 runs in the low-scoring thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 13).

Andre Russell's five-wicket haul had bundled Mumbai Indians out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7 thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from Mumbai Indians.

KKR were right on the track for an easy win but Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match.

MI will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third match of the IPL 2021 on April 17.