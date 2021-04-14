हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: MI star Hardik Pandya’s cute video with son Agastya steals Anushka Sharma’s ‘heart’ - WATCH

The video includes some very cute moments between Hardik and son Agastya and the famous Bollywood song ‘Main Tera’ is playing in the background.

IPL 2021: MI star Hardik Pandya’s cute video with son Agastya steals Anushka Sharma’s ‘heart’ - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India and Mumbai Indian Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 14) to share an adorable video with his son Agastya and the lovable clip prompted Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to react with a heart-shaped icon.

Some very cute moments between Hardik and Agastya can be seen in the video while the famous Bollywood song ‘Main Tera’ plays in the background. The caption of the video reads, "My boy, my heart, my life".

Here’s the video:

Here’s Anushka’s reaction to the video:

Anushka reaction

Meanwhile, Pandya’s team Mumbai Indians got back to winning way after losing their opener against RCB as they snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win their first match of the IPL 2021.

Rahul Chahar spun a web while Trent Boult executed perfect yorkers in the death overs to help the defending champions beat KKR by 10 runs in the low-scoring thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 13).

Andre Russell's five-wicket haul had bundled Mumbai Indians out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7 thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from Mumbai Indians.

KKR were right on the track for an easy win but Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match.

MI will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third match of the IPL 2021 on April 17.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Hardik PandyaAnushka SharmaMI
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Fixing storm rises in IPL again, former KKR coach banned by ICC

Must Watch

PT11M14S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, April 14, 2021