IPL 2021

IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli says fatherhood has been 'life-changing' experience

In a heart-to-heart chat on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s social media channel, skipper Virat Kohli opened up about his life after becoming a father.

IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli says fatherhood has been ‘life-changing’ experience
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. (Source: Twitter)

Team Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has a lot to celebrate in 2021. In a world grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma got one of the greatest joys of life when they became parents to beautiful daughter Vamika on January 11.

In a heart-to-heart chat on RCB’s social media channel, Kohli opened up about his life after becoming a father.

“Things change quite drastically. I mean, everything that you have been used to, routines etc everything changes. You literally have to, totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether and something that both (Anushka Sharma) of us have enjoyed thoroughly,” Kohli said in the video posted on RCB’s social media.

“It’s been life-changing. It’s been a connection that has been different from anything else that we both have experienced before just to see your child smile at you is something you can’t put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period,” Kohli added.

The interview was conducted prior to RCB’s IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians which RCB won. After Harshal Patel’s five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 159/9, AB de Villiers made 48 off 27 in tough batting conditions to see them home.

Kohli’s RCB will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14) from 730pm onwards.

