IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya gets golden-duck, fans say he is ‘OVER-RATED’

Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya failed with the bat on Tuesday (April 20) against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Hardik came in a bit early as MI lost the big wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma in the eighth over.

DC leg-spinner Amit Mishra was oozing with confidence after picking the wicket of Rohit and as a result Hardik was expected to get his eye in before the launch. But Hardik had other ideas as his eyes lit up when the experienced Mishra tossed the ball up in the air. Hardik went for it but failed to time it well. Steve Smith took an easy catch at long-on to send Hardik packing for a golden duck.

The MI allrounder is now facing heavy backlash for not shouldering enough responsibility being a senior member of the side.

Here is how fans reacted:

@hardikpandya7 sir, sorry to say this you should leave cricket. You should focus on fashion and women. Because nowadays you are expert on those then this cricket. @ImRo45 sir please take the ones who are committed to cricket.#HardikPandya #RohithSharma #MIvsDC — Chinna Madadha (@alwayschinnaros) April 20, 2021

Rahul chahar is better batsman than hardik Pandya — pavanism suri[?] (@PSPK_RAINA3) April 20, 2021

Hardik Pandya is the worst thing ever happened to indian cricket — Munna (@FasterMK) April 20, 2021

Moreover, Hardik has not been contributing with the ball since the start of IPL 2021 as he has just returned from a shoulder injury. Despite Hardik’s failure, Mumbai Indians managed to struggle to a score of 138. Amit Mishra was the star for the Capitals with the ball, he picked up four wickets for 24 runs. Delhi Capitals went on to post a comfortable six-wicket win with opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with 45 and Steve Smith chipping in with 33.