IPL 2021: RCB captain Virat Kohli ‘reprimanded’, risks ban if he repeats outburst

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during RCB’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14) night.

A statement from IPL read, “Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee`s decision is final and binding.”

Since this was Kohli’s first offence in the Level 1 category, the RCB skipper was let off with a reprimand. But any repeat offence in the next two games could lead of 50 to 100 per cent deduction of match fee or two to four match ban.

Earlier, in the match against SRH, Kohli was upset after he was dismissed for 33 off 29 balls and took out his anger on a chair in the RCB dugout. Walking back to the team dugout, a frustrated Kohli hit a chair with his bat as his other RCB teammates looked on. A video of Kohli hitting the chair went viral on social media.

Kohli fell for 33 for the second successive IPL game while failing to get a fifty. Against Mumbai Indians too, in the tournament, he had made 33.

Not getting over excited with the wins, we have plans: Kohli

Chasing a maiden title, RCB skipper Kohli said his team has plans in place and is ‘not getting over excited’ with two wins in as many outings in the ongoing IPL 2021. RCB managed only 149 for eight but the Kohli-led team stopped SRH at 143/9 to notch up their second consecutive win of the tournament and go top of the points table.

“To be very honest, we are not over excited with wins this season. We have plans. We traded Harshal (Patel) from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he's doing a great job,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli, who used seven bowlers against Mumbai Indians last week and Sunrisers on Wednesday, said the luxury of having extra options has helped the team.

“Not as exhausted as I am proud (of the team). You are never really out of the game in these conditions. The extra bowling options made those impact performances in the middle overs.

“I told the guys don’t think that we struggled to get to 149. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well. Our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I think Maxi’s innings was the difference for us,” he added.