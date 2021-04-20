IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli tells fans how to beat COVID-19 - WATCH

Indian skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli urged his countrymen to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government and behave responsibly in the fight against the pandemic.

In the one-minute clip shared by the Delhi Police, the right-handed batsman can be heard appealing to citizens to follow the COVID-19 protocols to help curb the second wave in India.

“TeamIndia Captain appeals to citizens to observe #covid protocol & #lockdown to fight the current wave. Wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene. Cooperate with #DelhiPolice & behave responsibly, he says, for victory over corona as #IndiaFightsBack,” the video was captioned.

VIRAT KOHLI @imVkohli TeamIndia Captain appeals to citizens to observe #covid protocol & #lockdown to fight the current wave. Wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene. Cooperate with #DelhiPolice & behave responsibly, he says, for victory over corona as #IndiaFightsBack pic.twitter.com/iyApPR3EOg — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 20, 2021

"As you all know, Covid cases are on the rise in India again. If you're venturing out for essential services, please wear a mask. Please maintain social distancing," Kohli said in Hindi in the video.

"Please keep sanitising your hands. Taking these precautions is very necessary," he added.

Notably, India has witnessed a huge spike in the number of new coronavirus cases being reported on a daily basis and lockdown has been imposed in several parts of the country to curb down the massive spike in the number of fresh cases.

It is worth mentioning that, Delhi is the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases on Sunday and almost one-third of those tested returning positive. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases remains high despite a dip — 23,500.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Co. had landed in Mumbai today (April 20) after completing Chennai-leg. They will now play their next two games at the Wankhede stadium.

Interestingly, RCB are the only undefeated team in the IPL thus far. They have won all three of their games in the tournament and sit atop the points table with six points.

The Kohli-led side will be seen in action next on Thursday when they take on Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium.