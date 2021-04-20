हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli tells fans how to beat COVID-19 - WATCH

In the one-minute clip shared by the Delhi Police, Kohli can be heard appealing to citizens to follow the COVID-19 protocols to help curb the second wave in India.

IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli tells fans how to beat COVID-19 - WATCH
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Indian skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli urged his countrymen to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government and behave responsibly in the fight against the pandemic.

In the one-minute clip shared by the Delhi Police, the right-handed batsman can be heard appealing to citizens to follow the COVID-19 protocols to help curb the second wave in India.

“TeamIndia Captain appeals to citizens to observe #covid protocol & #lockdown to fight the current wave. Wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene. Cooperate with #DelhiPolice & behave responsibly, he says, for victory over corona as #IndiaFightsBack,” the video was captioned.

"As you all know, Covid cases are on the rise in India again. If you're venturing out for essential services, please wear a mask. Please maintain social distancing," Kohli said in Hindi in the video.

"Please keep sanitising your hands. Taking these precautions is very necessary," he added.

Notably, India has witnessed a huge spike in the number of new coronavirus cases being reported on a daily basis and lockdown has been imposed in several parts of the country to curb down the massive spike in the number of fresh cases.

It is worth mentioning that, Delhi is the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases on Sunday and almost one-third of those tested returning positive. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases remains high despite a dip — 23,500.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Co. had landed in Mumbai today (April 20) after completing Chennai-leg. They will now play their next two games at the Wankhede stadium.

Interestingly, RCB are the only undefeated team in the IPL thus far. They have won all three of their games in the tournament and sit atop the points table with six points.

The Kohli-led side will be seen in action next on Thursday when they take on Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021RCBVirat KohliCOVID-19
Next
Story

IPL 2021 DC vs MI: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as THIS player fit to play

Must Watch

PT5M58S

UP: Laws more strict for COVID precautions violation, Hefty fine for not wearing mask