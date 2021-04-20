IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli shares ‘loved up’ snap with wife Anushka Sharma, See pic

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Team India captain is on a roll these days. His franchise are the only unbeaten side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 so far, having won three games on the trot.

RCB’s next game is now on Thursday (April 22) against Rajasthan Royals with the team moving to Mumbai – Kohli’s new adopted home town – from Chennai. Kohli dished out a loved up photo with his wife Anushka Sharma and mother of his daughter Vamika on social media. After checking into the Mumbai bio-bubble with the rest of the RCB team, Kohli posted a picture hugging Anushka with just a caption of a ‘heart’.

Cricket fans couldn’t stop going ‘ga-ga’ as soon as the picture was posted. Fans were brimming with joy with commenting on romantic picture of ‘Virushka’.

Anushka and Virat welcomed a baby daughter in January. They have named her Vamika. One fan wrote, “Best pair Ever Seen before...Keep Going Man Your Unstoppable @imVkohli #ViratKohli @AnushkaSharma #Virushka”.

Rab ne bana di jodi — SAMG MOVIE BUFF (@samgbollywood) April 20, 2021

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in Mumbai with their daughter Vamika. The two were spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning as they returned to the city with other Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates and their families. While Virat was seen taking care of the luggage, Anushka who held her daughter close.

Meanwhile, Kohli heaped rich praise on AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell after Royal Challengers Bangalore stormed to their third straight win in the 2021 Indian Premier League in Chennai on Sunday. de Villiers made an unbeaten 76 while Maxwell scored 78 as RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs to move back to the top of the points table.

“Well, I said at the halfway mark we have 200 because of two genius innings back-to-back. Maxwell was outstanding and AB to follow,” Kohli told the host broadcasters in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“When he gets in with that kind of form and flow, it’s impossible to stop him. We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down. Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. There are areas we can work on. We're not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited.”