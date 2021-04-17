'You are going to get me killed': Rohit Sharma engages in fun 'truth and dare' session with wife - WATCH

With cricketers being confined in a bio-bubble environment due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, a lot of efforts are being put in behind the scenes to help them adjust to the new normal. In one of those fun sessions coming from the Mumbai Indians base, skipper Rohit Sharma found himself caught in an awkward position when he was asked questions about his wife during a fun truth and dare session.

It all began with Rohit being asked if Ritika Sajdeh, the cricketer's wife, lie or not, to which the Mumbai Indians skipper said that she can if she wants.

Rohit was soon asked about his wife being trustworthy, to which the cricketer replied indeed and went on to add that he will be killed for answering these questions.

The IPL franchise shared the video on their Twitter handle.

After securing a thrilling win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game, Rohit Sharma and co. would look to keep the winning momentum intact when they take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third match of IPL 2021 on Saturday evening.