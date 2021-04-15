IPL 2021: RR vs DC, Match 7 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

Coming off a heart-breaking loss and hit by star all-rounder Ben Stokes’ injury-forced ouster, a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals would hope for another inspirational knock from new skipper Sanju Samson when it faces a confident Delhi Capitals in an IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 15).

While DC made a superb start under new captain Rishabh Pant, clinching a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening contest, RR suffered a four-run defeat against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match on Monday night. Chasing a mammoth 222 for win, Samson (119 off 63 balls) played a blinder of an innings in his debut as captain but couldn't get his side over the line as he was dismissed in the final ball of the innings while going for a maximum with RR needing five runs off the last delivery.

The loss completely shattered Samson, who single-handedly kept RR in the contest, playing some delightful strokes during his blistering knock, which included 12 boundaries and seven sixes. As if the loss was not enough, RR were dealt a severe blow on Tuesday when Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a broken finger. He sustained that injury during the agonising defeat.

In his absence, the pressure would be on the likes of Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag to deliver the goods and provide ample support to their young skipper, who has been sensational in the first match. The likes of Manan Vohra (12), Buttler (25) Dube (23), Parag (25) all got starts but failed to lend the much-needed support to Samson.

The major worry for RR team management would be the performance of its bowling unit. RR bowling unit looked rusty and completely out of sorts in their opener. Barring young Chetan Sakariya (3/31), who had a fantastic debut, all other RR bowlers went for runs and looked completely clueless against opposition batsmen.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will be held on Thursday (April 15).

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will be held from 730pm IST and toss will take place at 7pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be telecast on Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RR and DC will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Woakes, Avesh Khan.