RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs For today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 7

In one of the most-awaited clashes of IPL 2021, former champions Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-intensity IPL 2021 RR vs DC match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. It’s the battle between the two extremely talented ‘young guns’ of Indian cricket – Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant. Coming off a heart-breaking loss and hit by star all-rounder Ben Stokes’ injury-forced ouster, a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals would hope for another inspirational knock from new skipper Sanju Samson when it faces a confident Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2021 match on Thursday (April 15).

While Delhi made a superb start under new captain Rishabh Pant, clinching a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening contest, Royals suffered a four-run defeat against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match on Monday night. Chasing a mammoth 222 for win, Samson – 119 off 63 balls – played a blinder of an innings in his debut as captain but couldn’t get his side over the line as he was dismissed in the final ball of the innings while going for a maximum with RR needing five runs off the last delivery.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST – April 15.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

RR vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shivam Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

RR vs DC SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (wk/C), Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

