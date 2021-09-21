हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

On Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share pics with Arjun and the father-son duo can be seen chilling out at the beach.

IPL 2021: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys beach day with Arjun Tendulkar, says ‘with my SONshine’ – see pics
Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun (Source: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram)

Batting maestro and Mumbai Indians’ mentor Sachin Tendulkar recently took out some time to enjoy at the beach in UAE with his son Arjun Tendulkar, who was picked by MI in the auction ahead of IPL 2021.

On Tuesday (September 21), Sachin took to Instagram to share pics with Arjun and the father-son duo can be seen chilling out at the beach. The colourful post showed Sachin wearing a yellow T-shirt, while Arjun, who is a pacer, chose to wear a red cut-sleeved T-shirt. In the background, one can see a blue ocean.

Interestingly, the Master Blaster posted his pics with a witty caption as it read, “With my SONshine! #beach#sea#fatherson#abudhabi.”

Notably, Arjun Tendulkar was bought by the Mumbai Indians at the base price of 20 lakhs during the IPL 2021 auctions. However, the youngster is yet to make it to the playing XI.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a 20-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first game of the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (September 19) in Dubai. Chasing a modest 157-run target, MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 136/8 in their 20 overs.

It was the poor show by MI batsmen which cost them the match as the five-time champions lost their 4 wickets for just 58 runs, and barring Saurabh Tiwary (50), none of the batsmen could even cross the 20-run mark for Mumbai Indians.

