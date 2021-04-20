हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: THIS gesture from MS Dhoni towards CSK staff floors netizens, see pic

CSK support staff member saluted Dhoni while he was walking back into the dressing room. Dhoni being the large-hearted person responded to it with a salute.

IPL 2021: THIS gesture from MS Dhoni towards CSK staff floors netizens, see pic
CSK skipper MS Dhoni saluting CSK staff member (Source: Twitter)

MS Dhoni is just not a cricketer, he is an ambassador of the sport and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper gave fans a glimpse of it on Monday (April 20) after CSK beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in Wankhede Stadium. After the match, a CSK support staff member saluted Dhoni while he was walking back into the dressing room. Dhoni being the large-hearted person responded to it with a salute.

The picture has surfaced on social space and has immediately gone viral.

Here is how fans reacted to Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture:

 

 

Not just in Ranchi, or his adopted home – Chennai – Dhoni is popular all across India and is a global star. The former India captain received much adulation wherever he plays. Dhoni – who retired from international cricket last year – has not played much cricket and his form has been a concern for CSK.

Dhoni would like to bounce back with some good performances in the upcoming matches.

With the win, CSK zoomed to the second spot in the points table. They are just behind table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore – who are the only team who have not been beaten thus far.

