IPL 2021: What did MS Dhoni tell Ravindra Jadeja before record 37-run over, find out here

CSK's Ravindra Jadeja spilled the beans on how skipper MS Dhoni helped him hit those five sixes in the last over off Harshal Patel at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 25).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is coming into competitive cricket after a layoff felt the heat in Mumbai physically by the time the last over of the CSK innings arrived. The star India all-rounder spilled the beans on how skipper MS Dhoni helped him hit those five sixes in the last over off Harshal Patel at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 25). Jadeja revealed that Dhoni told him that Harshal would look to bowl outside the off-stump.

“I was looking to hit hard in the last over, Mahi bhai told me he (Harshal) will be bowling somewhere outside the off-stump and I was ready for that,” he said at the post match presentation.

A modest Jadeja – who was named the man-of-the-match for his all-round show against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore – said he was ‘lucky’ to have connected the balls from the middle of the bat.

“Luckily I connected with everything and we managed to reach 191, which was crucial over from our side. I knew I had to score some runs if I do get on strike,” he added.

Jadeja, who missed the entire England series after breaking a finger in India’s third Test against Australia earlier this year, also felt grateful that he could contribute towards the victory of the side. He admitted that he has been working really hard on his fitness and felt lucky that it paid off.

“Enjoyed a lot, when you contribute for your team in a winning match, it means a lot. I have been working a lot on my fitness, skill and everything else, luckily, it paid off today. It’s tough as an all-rounder, you’ll have to do well in all departments – while training, I don’t do all the three things (batting, bowling and fielding practice) on the same day. I work on my skills one day and my fitness on the next day – that’s how I manage my workload,” he further added.

