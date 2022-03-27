IPL 2022: Aryan Khan cheers KKR to win over CSK in spite of MS Dhoni fifty, fans say ‘keep smiling’

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was spotted watching the opening match of the IPL 2022 between KKR and Chennai Super Kings. Cheered on by Aryan, KKR exacted revenge for their loss in the IPL 2021 final, defeating defending champions CSK by six wickets in spite of a fighting fifty by former captain MS Dhoni.

Pictures surfaced on social media on Saturday evening showed Aryan Khan in the stands of the Wankhede Stadium. Aryan was wearing a black t-shirt and was seen smiling in the pictures as he watched the match. The pictures showed him chatting up with a friend who sat next to him.

KKR fans expressed happiness towards Aryan’s presence at the match, with one writing, “He is in stadium. Hope we will win.” Another wrote, “Yess yess (fingers crossed emojis). Mujhe darr tha lucky charm srk nahi h udhar but chotu srk toh h (I was afraid that lucky charm SRK won't be at the match, but at least junior SRK is present).”

Some were happy to see Aryan smiling. One wrote, “Baba #AryanKhan in the stadium. Smiling as he should.”

Aryan even attended the IPL 2022 mega auction last month in absence of Shah Rukh along with his sister Suhana Khan. Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta was also present.

Meanwhile, a clinically all-round Kolkata Knight Riders beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's first tournament fifty in three years went in vain in the IPL 2022 opener.

Dhoni, who relinquished the leadership role just two days back, smashed an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls to take CSK to 131/5 after being put in to bat. But, KKR, who lost to CSK in the last season summit clash, chased down the target with nine balls to spare, with out of favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane top-scoring with a 34-ball 44.

Rahane, who was bought for Rs 1 crore by KKR after playing very few matches for Delhi Capitals last season, was in good touch as he hit six fours and one six during his knock. He shared 43 runs for the opening wicket with Venkatesh Iyer (16) and that was the highest partnership for KKR in the end.

(with PTI inputs)