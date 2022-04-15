Team India and Chennai Super Kings were dealt a huge blow with all-rounder Deepak Chahar set to be ruled out for at least 4 months. Not only will Chahar miss the entire IPL 2022, the Rajasthan pacer is set to miss the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year in Australia as well.

According to results of the scan, Chahar will be out for at least four months for the back injury, Times of India newspaper reported. Chahar had been recovering at the NCA from a quadriceps tear and was trying to get fit for the IPL 2022. “He had also started bowling in the nets at the NCA in Bengaluru, but the fresh injury will keep the man, who was bought by CSK for Rs 14 crores, out for quite a while,” the report said.

Defending champions CSK, who are near the bottom of the table in IPL 2022, now need to urgently find replacement for Chahar for the rest of the season. Here are some of the options for CSK, who fans believe can replace Chahar…

The veteran Delhi pacer is the leading choice to replace Chahar. Ishant has turned out in 93 IPL matches till date and his experience can partially fill the void left by Chahar. Age might be a concern for the franchise but CSK is known for getting the best out of their experienced players like Robin Uthappa. Ishant also has a strong equation with former CSK captain MS Dhoni. He was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise last season but went unsold in the mega auction for IPL 15.

Sandeep Warrier

He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 and made his international debut for India in July 2021 in Sri Lanka. Warrier may not have a lot of experience in the IPL but he has impressive domestic numbers. In the 63 T20 games, Warrier has picked 59 wickets at an economy rate of just over 7 and an average of 27.59.

Dhawal Kulkarni

The Mumbai pacer is currently busy as a commentator in the IPL, but he is still an active cricketer and could be a good choice. He has shown in the past that he could bat and could be a handy addition.

The experienced campaigner was left unsold at the IPL auction. At RR last year, Kulkarni did not get enough matches. Dhawal has 90 IPL games under his belt and could help lead the CSK bowling attack while guiding young pacers like KM Asif and Tushar Deshpande.