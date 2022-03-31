Ishant Sharma makes entry into IPL 2022 in a different avatar, fans can't recognise him

Ishant Sharma was not picked at the IPL Auction 2022, which brought a halt in his IPL career. For the last few seasons, the Delhi-born pace was playing for Delhi Capitals. However, even DC did not choose to go after him.

However, on Wednesday (March 30), in game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ishant made a suprise entry.

He was a part of the Virtual Guest Box, a feature during the game in which fas cheer from their homes.

Here's he.

Fans could not believe that it was Ishant indeed and started posing this question on Twitter before realising that it was indeed the India pacer who had come live virtually.

The reaction of the fans was priceless as to see a current cricketer feature like this was strange and funny both.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Ishant Sharma in the virtual guest box, dfkm __ #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/MrrXCOh0ot — Sohom ___ (@AwaaraHoon) March 30, 2022

Frands Yeh Ishant Sharma Hi Hai Na____ Feel For Him__Ek Time Pr India Ka Best Bowler Tha pic.twitter.com/2tFd0LbXI2 — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) March 30, 2022

In the RCB vs KKR game, the Faf du Pessis's side registered a close win.