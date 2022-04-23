हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: DC coach Pravin Amre BANNED, Shardul Thakur FINED after no-ball controversy during game vs RR

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre, who entered the field to request umpires to go to the third umpire, have been fined their entire match-fee.

IPL 2022: DC coach Pravin Amre BANNED, Shardul Thakur FINED after no-ball controversy during game vs RR
DC assistant coach Pravin Amre arguing with umpires during RR vs DC clash (Source: IPL/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur were on Saturday fined, while assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their side's 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

While Pant and Amre have been fined their entire match-fee, Thakur was penalised 50 per cent of his match-fee, IPL said in a release.

Drama ensued in the final over of the match on Friday when the third delivery, a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six but the DC camp demanded it to be called a no-ball for height.

It started with Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. But the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out while Amre entered the field to request umpires to go to the third umpire but the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan did not budge.

Pant admitted to the ''Level 2 offence'' under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and ''accepted the sanction''.

Thakur too accepted the sanction for the ''Level 2 offence under Article 2.8'' of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Handed a one-match ban, Amre too ''admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.'

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Pravin AmreRishabh PantShardul ThakurDCRR
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant PENALISED for outburst against RR, DC captain to pay HUGE fine

Must Watch

PT26M

Hanuman Chalisa Politics: Shiv Sainiks barge into Navneet Rana's house