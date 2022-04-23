हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

BREAKING: Rishabh Pant PENALISED for outburst against RR, DC captain to pay HUGE fine

Rishabh Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

BREAKING: Rishabh Pant PENALISED for outburst against RR, DC captain to pay HUGE fine
DC captain Rishabh Pant (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence.

Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

More to follow...

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Rishabh PantDCRRPravin Amre
Next
Story

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs SRH IPL Match No. 36 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 23

Must Watch

PT4M27S

UP-MP Superfast: Ministers of Yogi government to pay field visits