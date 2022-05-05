Sunrisers Hyderabad pace Umran Malik broke his own record on Thursday (May 5) when he bowled a 154.8 kph delivery in Match 50 of IPL 2022.

It was the second delivery of 12th over, when he bowled a fullish delivery to Warner, who brought his back in time to avoid getting cleaned up.

The speed gun at the Brabourne stadium flashed 154.8 kph.

This is the 4th fastest delivery in IPL history.

Check full list below:

Shaun Tait – 157.71 KPH

Anrich Nortje – 156.22 KPH

Anrich Nortje – 155.21 KPH

Umran Malik - 154.80 KPH

Dale Steyn & Anrich Nortje – 154.4 KPH

Check out how Twitter reacted to the Umran touching 154.8 kph on speed gun.

Umran malik bowled a dilevery with a speed of 154.8km/hr ___

Fastest dilevery of the season,unreal pace. — Anubhav pathak (@Anubhav263) May 5, 2022

TODAY

_ Umran bowling 155 KM/H

_ Tyagi bowled 150KM/H

_ And and and today Bhuvi also bowled 144 KM/H _ This is new SRH bowling unit under the great @DaleSteyn62 ___#IPL2022 #DCvSRH #UmranMalik — Gourav (@Gourav7MSDD) May 5, 2022

Umran Malik breaks own record, bowled fastest delivery of this season - 154.8 Kmph. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/JThGTpNQY1 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 5, 2022

Before today, Umran's fastest delivery in IPL came in this season only when he clocked 154kph against Chennai Super Kings.

Umran was among two players retained by the SRH. In the last IPL, he received praise from many cricket pundits across the world. This year he is training with SRH's Dale Steyn, who has helped him improve the line and length. Umran is in the top five of the Purple Cap race which proves that he has worked on his skills and pace as well.