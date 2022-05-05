हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

DC vs SRH: Umran Malik breaks own record to bowl fastest delivery of IPL 2022 at 154.8 kph

It was the second delivery of 12th over in Match 50 of IPL 2022, when Umran bowled a fullish delivery to Warner, who brought his back in time to avoid getting cleaned up. 

DC vs SRH: Umran Malik breaks own record to bowl fastest delivery of IPL 2022 at 154.8 kph
Source: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad pace Umran Malik broke his own record on Thursday (May 5) when he bowled a 154.8 kph delivery in Match 50 of IPL 2022

It was the second delivery of 12th over, when he bowled a fullish delivery to Warner, who brought his back in time to avoid getting cleaned up. 

The speed gun at the Brabourne stadium flashed 154.8 kph. 

This is the 4th fastest delivery in IPL history. 

Check full list below:

Shaun Tait – 157.71 KPH

Anrich Nortje – 156.22 KPH

Anrich Nortje – 155.21 KPH

Umran Malik - 154.80 KPH 

Dale Steyn & Anrich Nortje – 154.4 KPH

Check out how Twitter reacted to the Umran touching 154.8 kph on speed gun. 

Before today, Umran's fastest delivery in IPL came in this season only when he clocked 154kph against Chennai Super Kings.

Umran was among two players retained by the SRH. In the last IPL, he received praise from many cricket pundits across the world. This year he is training with SRH's Dale Steyn, who has helped him improve the line and length. Umran is in the top five of the Purple Cap race which proves that he has worked on his skills and pace as well.

