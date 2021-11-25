हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals to retain Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and two more Indian players; Check details here

Delhi Capitals are set to retain four players before the mega auctions next year. 

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals to retain Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and two more Indian players; Check details here
(Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals are set to retain four players before the mega auctions next year. 

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Delhi Capitals will retain four players. They are wicket-keeper and batter Rishbah Pant, spinner Axar Patel, overseas pacer from South Africa Anrich Nortje and dashing opener Prithvi Shaw. 

Pant captained DC in IPL 2021 and led them to the playoffs stage. It appears from this report that DC will continue to have faith in Pant as captain. 

The big names that are not in list are: Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada.

Know all about IPL players retentions here.

