Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag was slammed on Twitter again after he dropped a catch of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar. Patidar went on to smash a fifty as RCB posted157/8 in 20 overs in IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27).

On the penultimate ball of the 6th over bowled by Prasidh Krishna and Patidar cut it hard. It went straight to Parag at deep backward point but he spilled it to the utter dismay of RR fans.

Not to forget, Parag had a go at Padikkal for his lackadaisical effort in the field in the last game. In this game, he got a taste of his own medicine as he was booed for dropping a straightforward chance at backward point.

Take a look at how fans reacted:

#RajasthanRoyals in this #IPL20222 played with 10 players and one fielder in the name of Riyan Parag. __#RRvsRCB #IPLplayoffs — Biswadeep Bandyopadhyay (@bswadp15) May 27, 2022

This shit player riyan parag #riyanparag is not a player he is just fan of kohli and rcb thats what he is showing his loyalty towards his fathers — Anonymous (@abhayro45) May 27, 2022

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. RR got off to a brilliant start as pacer Prasidh Krishna got rid of Virat Kohli in just the first over. Faf du Plessis and Patidar then stitched together a small partnership to steady RCB innings. Parag must be ruining his missed chance as Patidar went on to score a solid fifty. But he departed after scoring a 52 off 40 balls.

But since he departed, RCB could not find their rythm back as Prasidh Krishna delivered on the night with a spell of 3 for 22 from his four overs. RCB kept on losing wickets in the death over as even Dinesh Karthik failed to impress the scoreboard. In the end RCB could post only 157/8 in the 20 overs.