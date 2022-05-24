Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag, who is a routine target of trolls on social media, was at the receiving end of yet another outrage by the cricket fans after an on-field altercation with his teammate R Ashwin during the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 vs Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 26).

What happened between Parag and Ashwin?

The last ball of the Rajasthan's innings was bowled twice by Yash Dayal. Jos Buttler was run out on a no-ball and then R Ashwin came on strike with Riyan Parag at the non-striker's end. Dayal followed his front-foot no-ball with a wide which was way outside the off stump. Ashwin left it alone and did not move while Parag ran to the batting end thinking there was a run there. He had almost reached the Ashwin's end and then was shocked to see that the striker had not moved an inch and in a gesture asked him why he had not moved? Ashwin was angry at him for reacting without his call and stood there as Parag walked back, showing his anger at Ashwin.

Ashwin rates Parag below himself as a batter. _ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 24, 2022

Ashwin humiliated Riyan Parag in the middle of the pitch __ pic.twitter.com/daBoH71heb — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 24, 2022

Ashwin's gully cricket instincts kicked in. Man didn't even look at Parag running for the strike until the keeper threw the ball _ — Heisenberg _ (@internetumpire) May 24, 2022

Ashwin to Riyan Parag in today's match pic.twitter.com/cCfFZiCUGI — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag has the attitude of Virat Kohli and the skill of Riyan Parag.#RCB #GTvsRR #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/f7FgyxobXl — Dhruv Agarwal (@dhruvagarwal710) May 24, 2022

Jos Buttler enjoyed copious amount of luck and displayed a fair bit of pluck during an innings of 89 that took Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 188 for 6 against Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of the IPL on Tuesday.

The Orange Cap-holder Buttler, who had failed to get his act together in the second-half of the season, got off to a slow start but made full use of couple of dropped catches during his 56-ball knock studded with 12 fours and two sixes.

Buttler, who now has 718 runs in 15 games, scored 39 off his first 38 balls and then smacked another 50 off his next 18 deliveries faced.

Buttler was also fortunate to get two reprieves first on 43 when Hardik Pandya slipped to miss a sitter, and then Rashid Khan grassed him on 69.

He then took on Alzarri Joseph smashing three boundaries in an over to accelerate his scoring before getting run-out in the final over.

Thanks to Buttler's superb 89, RR posted 188/6. However, Sanju Sasmson's 47 cannot be ignored as he was hitting boundaries at a time when team was under the pump and Buttler also struggling. He fell short by 3 runs but that knocked was as important as a fifty.