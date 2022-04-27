Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya is performing well in his new role in the team (the no.3 batting position) in the ongoing IPL 2022. The all-rounder expressed his new responsibility and hinted that he loves to bat at no.3 where Virat Kohli bats when he plays for Team India.

Notably, Kohli's recent form is no less than a nightmare, while the GT skipper is raining runs in the IPL 2022. Hardik is fourth in the Orange Cap race with 295 runs in 6 innings at an average of 73.75.

"No.3 was always my dream. In 2016, I played for Mumbai and they promoted me to no.3. I didn’t have a good time. This time, I had to make sure that I had to kill it," Hardik Pandya told GT's director of cricket, Vikram Solanki.

Given the current scenario, Pandya can make a comeback to Team India, while Kohli can be dropped from the T20 squad, at least for three-match series against South Africa which is scheduled to take place in June.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli is having the worst IPL season of his career since 2008. The former RCB and Indian captain has scored 119 runs in 8 matches so far with an average of 17. While RCB sit on the upper half of the points table, Kohli's form is still a big factor for them and Team India.

Talking about Hardik, he is playing every game very smartly and adjusting to the conditions very well. When his team loses early wickets, he plays carefully and when he needs to shift gears, he does that too.

"About form, I've been batting well. I'm very happy that it is coming at the right time. My role changes when Shubman (Gill) gets out. If Shubman is there, I play a different role but when he gets out, I become the Shubman Gill of this team. So, it was just about making sure I play good cricketing shots, take less risks, and the run rate is there. I'm enjoying my batting," Hardik further added.

Gujarat Titans are currently second in the IPL 2022 points table with 6 wins in 7 matches.