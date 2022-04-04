IPL 2022: Jos Buttler gives hilarious reply about when Yuzvendra Chahal will open batting with him

It is not often that an in-form batter like Jos Buttler is left stunned during a media interaction, especially after scoring a hundred in the last game. Buttler scored the first hundred of the IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 2) to lead the Rajasthan Royals to a second-successive win in IPL 2022.

A fan during a media interaction with Jos Buttler on RR’s Facebook page, asked the English wicketkeeper batter when he will open the batting with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal? “Yuzi is trying his best to move up the order. But I think he needs to go to gym more to warrant a move up the order,” Buttler said with a big smile during a virtual media interaction ahead of RR’s third game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 5).

Chahal had recently posted a hilarious Instagram story asking Buttler if he could open the batting with him. Watch Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram video here…

“The experience that Yuzi and (Ravichandran) Ashwin bring to the side is critical. The game against Mumbai Indians was in balance but Ashwin and Chahal managed to spin the momentum towards us,” he added.

Buttler scored 100 off 68 balls with 5 sixes and 11 fours against MI. The Englishman’s century powered the Royals to 193/8 after batting first. MI, in reply, were restricted to 170/8.

The turning point in the game was Mumbai pacer Basil Thampi’s over in which Buttler smashed 26 runs. “In T20 cricket, we always try to look for that 1 over. I decided that I need to be aggressive and I needed the momentum on our side,” Buttler said.

Asked about Sanju Samson’s development as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals team, Buttler said, “Sanju’s game and captaincy have matured over the years. He tries to create a fun environment as he is a fun guy and has a lot of respect for the group.”