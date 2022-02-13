हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 mega auction: Ravichandran Ashwin reacts on sharing team with Jos Buttler, England ’keeper says he’s ‘inside his crease’

In IPL 2019, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler were involved in a controversy as the former then leading Punjab Kings had dismissed Buttler through ‘Mankad’. 

IPL 2022 mega auction: Ravichandran Ashwin reacts on sharing team with Jos Buttler, England ’keeper says he’s ‘inside his crease’
Ravichandran Ashwin (left) argues with Jos Buttler (right) after 'mankad' incident in IPL 2019. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he is delighted to be picked by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Ashwin was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore on Day 1 of the mega auction on Saturday (February 12).

“I got picked up by Rajasthan Royals, I am extremely delighted that they have picked me, they tried hard to pick me in the last auction in 2018 but it has come through finally. I have got a great rapport with all of them in that dugout, I have a wonderful rapport with Sanju Samson as well,” said Ashwin in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals.

“I am looking forward to giving my complete best for the franchise and hopefully doing special things for them. Looking forward to bowling alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, looking forward to sharing a dressing room with Jos Buttler, how good is it gonna be,” he added.

In IPL 2019, Ashwin and Buttler were involved in a controversy as the former then leading Punjab Kings had dismissed Buttler through ‘Mankad’. This method of dismissal is seen by many as going against the spirit of the game despite it being completely legal.

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, Buttler had said: “Hey Ash, Jos here. Don’t worry I am inside the crease, cannot wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing the dressing room with you.”

Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction, saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players, after getting being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

(with ANI inputs)

Tags:
IPL 2022 mega auctionIPL 2022IPL 2022 AuctionRavichandran AshwinJos Buttlerrajasthan royalsMankad
