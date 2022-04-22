हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to move in together, says report

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are said to be looking to live-in together in a 4-BHK apartment on the 8th floor of a Carter Road residence in Mumbai, according to a report.

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to move in together, says report
KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty. (Source: Twitter)

The wedding bells for Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and his Bollywood star girlfriend Athiya Shetty are not far away. The celebrity couple are not set to ‘move in’ together, according to reports circulating in the media.

Just days after reports that Rahul and Athiya are set to tie the knot later this year, it has now emerged that the couple are looking to rent a posh apartment together. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul who never shy away to profess their love for each other are all set to rent an apartment together. The lovebirds are said to be looking to live-in together in a 4-BHK apartment on the 8th floor of a Carter Road residence, according to Pinkvilla.

This apartment has a view of the sea and the monthly rent for this apartment will be Rs 10 lakh.  According to multiple reports, Athiya and KL Rahul who have been dating for 3 years, are planning a winter wedding.

Suniel Shetty, who was born into a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki in Mangalore, and is a South Indian, will most likely marry his daughter in a South Indian wedding ceremony. Both of their parents adore the Bollywood actor and Indian skipper together and the couple will marry by the end of 2022 if everything goes as per the plan. Athiya’s friend, on the other hand, denied the couple’s wedding plans because they have a lot on their plates.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night. An IPL statement said that, “Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”

Rahul’s teammate Marcus Stoinis has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during his same match. The 32-year-old Australian admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee`s decision is final and binding,” said the IPL statement.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022KL RahulAthiya ShettyLucknow Super GiantsSuniel Shetty
Next
Story

DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs RR IPL Match No. 34 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 22

Must Watch

PT6M14S

Russia Ukraine War: Putin's final order on Mariupol