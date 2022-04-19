Team India batter and Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul is set to marry his girlfriend Athiya Shetty, who is the daughter of Bollywood star Sunil Shetty.

According to a report by PinkVilla, Rahul and actress Athiya will marry each other this year. The report further revealed the duo's family have already begun prepping for the couple's wedding ceremony. Reportedly, the two will seal the deal in a winter wedding as per South Indian traditions.

However, Rahul and Athiya have neither denied nor confirmed the wedding rumour.

Notably, Rahul and Athiya had made their relationship official last year, rather Instagram official! On the actress' birthday in 2021, Rahul posted adorable loved-up pictures online, confirming their relationship.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA have often grabbed the headlines. However, the two kept their relationship away from the limelight for almost two years.

They often leave their fans surprised with their mushy social media posts about each other.

Recently, Athiya Shetty, along with her father Suniel Shetty and their family members were also present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they cheered for KL Rahul's LSG during the IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).