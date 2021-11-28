IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Full list of retained players, salary purse, rules, schedule, live streaming; all you need to know

The mega auction for the India Premier League (IPL) 2022 is just over a month away from now. According to an IPL Governing Council member, the mega auction is set to take place in January 2022 with 10 teams in action from next season.

Notably, two new teams will participate in IPL 2022 and the BCCI had announced on October 25 that Lucknow and Ahmedabad will also compete from the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI has asked all the 8 original IPL teams to finalise the list of retained players by December. Here’s all that we know about the IPL 2022 mega auction:

IPL 2022 mega auction rules:

Salary Cap: Rs 90 crore

Old franchises: Eight old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, maximum of 4 players can be retained.

New Franchises: 2 New teams to finalized their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021. Not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.

RTM Cards: There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

Salary of retained players:

The BCCI has also outlined how much funds will be deducted from the salary cap as per their choices of retentions.

If a franchise opts to retain four players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore

Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain three players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain two players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain only one player:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Retention list:

According to multiple reports, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals have almost finalized the players they want to retain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Check the list here:

CSK – MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali/ Sam Curran

DC – Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Andre Nortje.

MI – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan (most likely)

KKR – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer

RCB – Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell

RR – Sanju Samson for Rs 14 crores

KXIP – Yet to decide

SRH – Yet to decide

It is worth mentioning that The Indian Express reported that star batter KL Rahul will end his association with PBKS and he is likely to become the captain of the new Lucknow franchise. As per sources, Rahul has already agreed to the deal offered by the Lucknow franchise.

Schedule and Live streaming details:

What time IPL 2022 mega auction will begin?

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST

How to watch IPL 2022 mega auction LIVE Streaming?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the fans can live stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.