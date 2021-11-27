IPL 2022: MS Dhoni DOESN’T want to be CSK’s first retention, here’s why

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who won the fourth title for his franchise this year, does not want to be the franchise’s first retention ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, CSK have decided to retain their talismanic captain Dhoni for the next three seasons of the IPL. Apart from Dhoni, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played key roles in CSK 2021 IPL title win.

However, wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni doesn’t want to be CSK's top retention and the reason behind it is to do with the amount of money being spent to retain the first choice player by all eight franchises, as per the BCCI rules.

As per the rules, if CSK are retaining a total of 4 players, their top pick will earn a whopping Rs 16 crores, while the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 picks will earn INR 12cr, 8cr and 6cr respectively. The costing changes when the number of retained players go down.

So, if CSK decides to retain four players, they will have to spend Rs 16 crore for Dhoni, who should be their first player to be retained. However, for this very reason, the Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter wants the CSK management to prefer another player who is worthy of being their top-earning player.

Earlier in November, CSK boss N Srinivasan revealed that Dhoni doesn’t want to be CSK’s first retention.

Speaking to Editorji, Srinivasan said, "MS Dhoni is a fair person, he wants retention policy to come out as he doesn't want CSK to lose lots money while retaining him - that is why he gives different reply to everyone."

In the upcoming mega auctions, the salary purse for each franchise will be of Rs 90 crore, a Rs 5 crore increase from the previous purse of Rs 85 crore. If a team retains four players, then it will shell out Rs 42 crore already.

Salary of retained players:

If a franchise opts to retain four players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore

Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore.

If a franchise opts to retain three players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain two players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore



If a franchise opts to retain only one player:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Notably, the franchises have to submit their lists of retained players by November 30 and there will be a mega auction after that with two new teams joining the league from the 2022 season.