IPL

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Marco Jansen goes to SRH for Rs 4.2 crore

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday. Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore.

Source: Twitter

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday. Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore.

Follow Day 2 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE BLOG here

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore. India off-spinner K Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh. Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore.

Meanwhile, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, England skipper Eoin Morgan. Australia skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the first round of bidding.The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram.

The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore.Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

