IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Navdeep Saini goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore

IPL 2022 mega auction Day 2, check Live Updates of the event in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 13, 2022 - 14:36
Comments |
India pacer Navdeep Saini. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will resume for Day 2 at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13) from 12pm IST. On day one, the 10 teams spent over Rs 388 crores to buy 78 players for the upcoming 15th edition of the IPL, out of which 20 were foreigners.

Ishan Kishan proved to be the most expensive buy on Day 1, with Mumbai Indians bringing the Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter back home for Rs 15.25 crore. All-rounder Deepak Chahar was also bought back by IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

The auction will resume with an accelerated format set to start after lunch on Sunday. Three prominent Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma didn't come under the hammer on the day and it is understood that franchises didn't want to spend on players who don't bring value to the table with their T20 game.

They might come back on Sunday at the accelerated bidding process if someone expresses interests. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been told that he won't be picked for Test matches went unsold as teams are looking beyond the soon-to-be 38 year-old Bengal stumper.

Umesh Yadav, for his inconsistent white ball record, also went unsold and one of IPL’s bonafide legends Suresh Raina found out that just playing IPL to IPL wouldn’t work as Chennai Super Kings didn’t bid for him. Ditto for Steve Smith who went unsold as there were no takers.

Check all the Live Updates for Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction here. You can also watch Day 2 of the auction live on Star Sports network and live stream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

13 February 2022, 14:19 PM

Remaining Purse, squad size

RCB: Rs 9.25 crore available, 11 players

KKR: Rs 11.10 crore available, 11 players

PBKS: Rs 10.65 crore available, 14 players

CSK: Rs 15.75 crore available, 12 players

DC: Rs 5.95 crore available, 16 players

RR: Rs 9.55 crore available, 12 players

MI: Rs 25.9 crore available, 10 players

SRH: Rs 13.35 crore available, 15 players

LSG: Rs 3.3 crore available, 15 players

GT: Rs 14.65 crore available, 13 players

13 February 2022, 14:17 PM

Break for lunch

So we head for 45 minute lunch break on Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction. We'll have accelerated session after lunch for you.

13 February 2022, 14:16 PM

Manan Vohra to LSG

Punjab batter Manan Vohra goes at his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Lucknow Super Giants.

13 February 2022, 14:08 PM

Uncapped batter Rinku Singh goes to KKR

Uncapped batter Rinku Singh has been signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 55 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 14:06 PM

Maheesh Theekshana goes to CSK

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will turn out for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who buy him for Rs 70 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 14:05 PM

Shahbaz Nadeem to LSG

Team India left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is headed to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 13:57 PM

MI bring back Mayank Markande

Mumbai Indians have brought home leg-spinner Mayank Markande for Rs 65 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 13:54 PM

Jaydev Unadkat goes to MI

Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is headed to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore.

13 February 2022, 13:48 PM

Rajasthan Royals bag Navdeep Saini

Team India pacer Navdeep Saini has gone to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore.

13 February 2022, 13:47 PM

Sandeep Sharma back at PBKS

Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma is back to Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 13:37 PM

DC bag Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals have signed up left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya for Rs 4.2 crore.

13 February 2022, 13:32 PM

LSG sign Dushmanta Chameera

Sri Lanka pacer Dushmanta Chameera will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants, who sign him up for Rs 2 crore. 

13 February 2022, 13:29 PM

Delhi Capitals snap up Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals have signed up left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 5.25 crore.

13 February 2022, 13:26 PM

MI vs DC over Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are engaged in fierce engagement over left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

13 February 2022, 13:18 PM

Ishant Sharma UNSOLD

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma has gone unsold for now at Rs 1.5 crore. 

13 February 2022, 13:11 PM

Krishnappa Gowtham signs for LSG

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has been snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 13:02 PM

Shivam Dube goes to CSK

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will play under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. CSK sign Dube for Rs 4 crore. 

13 February 2022, 12:59 PM

Marco Jansen will play for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed young South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen for Rs 4.2 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:45 PM

Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have signed another all-rounder. West Indies' Odean Smith joins PBKS for Rs 6 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:43 PM

Vijay Shankar sold to Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans are on a buying spree. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar goes to Titans for Rs 1.4 crore 

13 February 2022, 12:41 PM

Jayant Yadav bought by Gujarat Titans

India all-rounder Jayant Yadav will play for Gujarat Titans, who buy him for Rs 1.7 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:40 PM

Dominic Drakes sold to Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have signed West Indies all-rounder Dominic Drakes for Rs 1.1 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:30 PM

Liam Livingstone goes to Punjab Kings

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will play for Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore. 

13 February 2022, 12:23 PM

Liam Livingstone zooms past Rs 10 crore

Liam Livingstone bid is easily now the best for Day 2. Gujarat Titans have bid Rs 10 crore, while Punjab Kings raise it to Rs 10.25 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:21 PM

Bidding war for Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has sparked off a bidding war between KKR, CSK and PBKS. Livingstone bid up to Rs 5 crore already!

13 February 2022, 12:20 PM

Cheteshwar Pujara UNSOLD

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara goes UNSOLD too for base price of Rs 50 lakh.

13 February 2022, 12:19 PM

Aaron Finch Unsold!

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch has also gone UNSOLD for now. Finch's base price was Rs 1.5 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:18 PM

Marnus Labuschagne, Eoin Morgan unsold

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne and England T20 captain Eoin Morgan have gone UNSOLD. So has Indian batter Saurabh Tiwary.

13 February 2022, 12:13 PM

Delhi Capitals buy Mandeep Singh

Punjab batter Mandeep Singh will head to Delhi Capitals, who buy him for Rs 1.1 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:12 PM

Ajinkya Rahane heads to KKR

Ajinkya Rahane will play for KKR, who buy him for Rs 1 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:05 PM

Aiden Markram goes to SRH

Aiden Markram will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who beat Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians to buy him for Rs 2.6 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:04 PM

Aiden Markram is first one out of block

South African opener Aiden Markram gets auction going today!

13 February 2022, 12:01 PM

Charu Sharma steps in for Hugh Edmeades again

Charu Sharma will be auctioneer on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Edmeades fell ill just before lunch on Day 1 but shares a video message that he is doing well. 

13 February 2022, 11:52 AM

First Set on Day 2 has 'Capped batters'

The first set on Day 2 of the auction will be 'Capped batters'. It has: Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Eoin Morgan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mandeep Singh and Saurabh Tiwary.

13 February 2022, 11:43 AM

Almost auction time again

Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction is only 10 minutes. Who will walk away with the best side for the 15th edition of the IPL?

13 February 2022, 11:15 AM

Accelerated auction after lunch

Each team would have submitted a list of 20 players from beyond Set 18, and those players will form part of the accelerated auction which will take place after lunch on Sunday.

13 February 2022, 10:58 AM

Foes will turn teammates in IPL 2022

One of the big talking points of IPL 2022 mega auction was Ravichandran Ashwin joining Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals. Read all about the IPL 2019 'mankad' rivalry.

13 February 2022, 10:39 AM

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar break the bank

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar were biggest buys on Day 1 of the auction. Read all about it here.

13 February 2022, 10:33 AM

Action packed Day 1

There was plenty of action on the opening day of the auction. Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades fell ill before lunch and had to be replaced by Charu Sharma. Read all about it here.

13 February 2022, 10:32 AM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

