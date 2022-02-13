IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Navdeep Saini goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore

13 February 2022, 14:19 PM
Remaining Purse, squad size
RCB: Rs 9.25 crore available, 11 players
KKR: Rs 11.10 crore available, 11 players
PBKS: Rs 10.65 crore available, 14 players
CSK: Rs 15.75 crore available, 12 players
DC: Rs 5.95 crore available, 16 players
RR: Rs 9.55 crore available, 12 players
MI: Rs 25.9 crore available, 10 players
SRH: Rs 13.35 crore available, 15 players
LSG: Rs 3.3 crore available, 15 players
GT: Rs 14.65 crore available, 13 players
13 February 2022, 14:17 PM
Break for lunch
So we head for 45 minute lunch break on Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction. We'll have accelerated session after lunch for you.
13 February 2022, 14:16 PM
Manan Vohra to LSG
Punjab batter Manan Vohra goes at his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Lucknow Super Giants.
13 February 2022, 14:08 PM
Uncapped batter Rinku Singh goes to KKR
Uncapped batter Rinku Singh has been signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 55 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 14:06 PM
Maheesh Theekshana goes to CSK
Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will turn out for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who buy him for Rs 70 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 14:05 PM
Shahbaz Nadeem to LSG
Team India left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is headed to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:57 PM
MI bring back Mayank Markande
Mumbai Indians have brought home leg-spinner Mayank Markande for Rs 65 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:54 PM
Jaydev Unadkat goes to MI
Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is headed to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:48 PM
Rajasthan Royals bag Navdeep Saini
Team India pacer Navdeep Saini has gone to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:47 PM
Sandeep Sharma back at PBKS
Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma is back to Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:37 PM
DC bag Chetan Sakariya
Delhi Capitals have signed up left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya for Rs 4.2 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:32 PM
LSG sign Dushmanta Chameera
Sri Lanka pacer Dushmanta Chameera will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants, who sign him up for Rs 2 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:29 PM
Delhi Capitals snap up Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi Capitals have signed up left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 5.25 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:26 PM
MI vs DC over Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are engaged in fierce engagement over left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.
13 February 2022, 13:18 PM
Ishant Sharma UNSOLD
Team India pacer Ishant Sharma has gone unsold for now at Rs 1.5 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:11 PM
Krishnappa Gowtham signs for LSG
All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has been snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:02 PM
Shivam Dube goes to CSK
Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will play under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. CSK sign Dube for Rs 4 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:59 PM
Marco Jansen will play for SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed young South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen for Rs 4.2 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:45 PM
Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings have signed another all-rounder. West Indies' Odean Smith joins PBKS for Rs 6 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:43 PM
Vijay Shankar sold to Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans are on a buying spree. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar goes to Titans for Rs 1.4 crore
13 February 2022, 12:41 PM
Jayant Yadav bought by Gujarat Titans
India all-rounder Jayant Yadav will play for Gujarat Titans, who buy him for Rs 1.7 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:40 PM
Dominic Drakes sold to Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans have signed West Indies all-rounder Dominic Drakes for Rs 1.1 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:30 PM
Liam Livingstone goes to Punjab Kings
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will play for Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:23 PM
Liam Livingstone zooms past Rs 10 crore
Liam Livingstone bid is easily now the best for Day 2. Gujarat Titans have bid Rs 10 crore, while Punjab Kings raise it to Rs 10.25 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:21 PM
Bidding war for Liam Livingstone
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has sparked off a bidding war between KKR, CSK and PBKS. Livingstone bid up to Rs 5 crore already!
13 February 2022, 12:20 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara UNSOLD
India batter Cheteshwar Pujara goes UNSOLD too for base price of Rs 50 lakh.
13 February 2022, 12:19 PM
Aaron Finch Unsold!
Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch has also gone UNSOLD for now. Finch's base price was Rs 1.5 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:18 PM
Marnus Labuschagne, Eoin Morgan unsold
Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne and England T20 captain Eoin Morgan have gone UNSOLD. So has Indian batter Saurabh Tiwary.
13 February 2022, 12:13 PM
Delhi Capitals buy Mandeep Singh
Punjab batter Mandeep Singh will head to Delhi Capitals, who buy him for Rs 1.1 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:12 PM
Ajinkya Rahane heads to KKR
Ajinkya Rahane will play for KKR, who buy him for Rs 1 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:05 PM
Aiden Markram goes to SRH
Aiden Markram will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who beat Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians to buy him for Rs 2.6 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:04 PM
Aiden Markram is first one out of block
South African opener Aiden Markram gets auction going today!
13 February 2022, 12:01 PM
Charu Sharma steps in for Hugh Edmeades again
Charu Sharma will be auctioneer on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Edmeades fell ill just before lunch on Day 1 but shares a video message that he is doing well.
13 February 2022, 11:52 AM
First Set on Day 2 has 'Capped batters'
The first set on Day 2 of the auction will be 'Capped batters'. It has: Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Eoin Morgan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mandeep Singh and Saurabh Tiwary.
13 February 2022, 11:43 AM
Almost auction time again
Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction is only 10 minutes. Who will walk away with the best side for the 15th edition of the IPL?
Hello Teams - Time to put your thinking caps on for Day 2
What do you have in store for us today? #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/WeiCrvzYr0
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022
13 February 2022, 11:15 AM
Accelerated auction after lunch
Each team would have submitted a list of 20 players from beyond Set 18, and those players will form part of the accelerated auction which will take place after lunch on Sunday.
13 February 2022, 10:58 AM
Foes will turn teammates in IPL 2022
One of the big talking points of IPL 2022 mega auction was Ravichandran Ashwin joining Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals. Read all about the IPL 2019 'mankad' rivalry.
13 February 2022, 10:39 AM
Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar break the bank
Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar were biggest buys on Day 1 of the auction. Read all about it here.
Can you guess this movie scene?
P.S. Munna ab kahi nahi jaa raha! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction @ishankishan51 @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/XHAt2Ut4aL
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 13, 2022
13 February 2022, 10:33 AM
Action packed Day 1
There was plenty of action on the opening day of the auction. Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades fell ill before lunch and had to be replaced by Charu Sharma. Read all about it here.
13 February 2022, 10:32 AM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.