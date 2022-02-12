हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 mega auction: Sehwag shares hilarious meme featuring Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi after Ashwin joins Buttler at RR

Ashwin, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2022 auction, will team up with England batter Jos Buttler, whom the India spinner had decided to 'Mankad' in the 2019 season.

IPL 2022 mega auction: Sehwag shares hilarious meme featuring Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi after Ashwin joins Buttler at RR
File image (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday gave a quirky take to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were involved in a bidding war for Aswhin and in the end, the off-spinner was acquired by the RR for the price of Rs 5 crores.

Ashwin will now team up with England batter Jos Buttler, whom the India spinner had decided to 'Mankad' in the 2019 season. Due to the act, Ashwin was criticized by many, with some people suggesting that he lacked 'sportsmanship'. Ever since then, Ashwin has refrained from ‘Mankading’ another batter despite having had opportunities to do so.

Meanwhile, Sehwag shared a 'meme' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in which the former congress President had hugged the latter.

"Buttler-Ashwin.... Haha," Sehwag shared the picture of Modi and Rahul on KOO. "Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a mankad with Butler," Sehwag added.

 

Here’s how the netizens reacted to the situation:

Notably, PBKS retained Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Also, the franchise entered the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 72 crore.

