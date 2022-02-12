IPL 2022 mega auction: Sehwag shares hilarious meme featuring Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi after Ashwin joins Buttler at RR

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday gave a quirky take to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were involved in a bidding war for Aswhin and in the end, the off-spinner was acquired by the RR for the price of Rs 5 crores.

Ashwin will now team up with England batter Jos Buttler, whom the India spinner had decided to 'Mankad' in the 2019 season. Due to the act, Ashwin was criticized by many, with some people suggesting that he lacked 'sportsmanship'. Ever since then, Ashwin has refrained from ‘Mankading’ another batter despite having had opportunities to do so.

Meanwhile, Sehwag shared a 'meme' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in which the former congress President had hugged the latter.

"Buttler-Ashwin.... Haha," Sehwag shared the picture of Modi and Rahul on KOO. "Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a mankad with Butler," Sehwag added.

Here’s how the netizens reacted to the situation:

Buttler And ashwin in RR Dressing Room#IPLMegaAuction pic.twitter.com/V7moZzMgpT — Savage 2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) February 12, 2022

R Ashwin and Jos Buttler in RR dressing room#IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/L84cCZwF0K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2022

Notably, PBKS retained Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Also, the franchise entered the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 72 crore.