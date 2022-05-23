IPL 2022's table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of the playoffs on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens Stadium. Both the teams will look to seal their final spot in the match. Even though the pitch at Eden Gardens primarily favours spinners the weather in Kolkata has something to offer for the pacers. It's been cloudy in the city of joy for the last few days and Gujarat's lead pacer Mohammed Shami will want to take full advantage of the conditions. Ahead of the match against RR, the GT pacer revealed his game plan against Jos Buttler who is in form of his life in IPL 2022.

"Good rest, good sleep. Doesn't matter. As a player, as a bowler, I don't think that you should think that, who is the highest run-getter or the best batsman. You should simply play on your skills and have the belief. I always believe in myself and I don't see the name at all. I believe in myself and my skills," Shami said during the press conference ahead of the Qualifier 1.

Shami is Gujarat's leading wicket-taker this season with 18 wickets in 14 games so far with a healthy strike rate of 17 and economy just below 8. Out of these 18 wickets, Shami has picked 11 of them in the powerplay and in the qualifier one he will be up against Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler in the next game. Jos has already scored three centuries in the season so far. However, Jos has lost his form in the last seven games where he has averaged below 20 after scoring runs at average of 80 plus in the first seven games.