Kolkata weather forecast

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR Weather Forecast: Will Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match get rained off?

The weather reports on the day of the first qualifier predict thundershowers and light winds. Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday and Monday which means the outfield will also be under threat. 

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR Weather Forecast: Will Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match get rained off?
Source/Twitter

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is under serious weather threat. Thunderstorm and rain is predicted on the day of the first qualifier on Tuesday which is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. On Saturday night, the press box of the stadium was damaged due to a thunderstorm. The Nor'wester winds damaged the front glass of the media box and some advertising hoardings were also destroyed. 

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly quickly visited the Eden Gardens in the evening. He later confirmed that all the damage work will be repaired by Monday ahead of the Qualifier 1 between GT and RR.

The weather reports on the day of the first qualifier predict thundershowers and light winds. Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday and Monday which means the outfield will also be under threat. 

Interestingly enough no IPL match this season has been washed out as all the season was played in Maharashtra's Pune and Mumbai grounds. Playoffs will be played in Kolkata and Ahembada. 

What happens if the GT vs RR game gets washed out?

If the rain washes out then Super Over will decide the future of the teams. If the weather does not allow even a Super Over then there is no reserve day as the schedule is pretty tight. It will be a big boost for GT as they will go through to the final and RR will have to play the Qualifier 2. If the first eliminator which will also be played at the Eden Gardens gets washed out then Lucknow Super Giants go through as they are ranked third in the points table above Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

