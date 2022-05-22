IPL 2022's fastest bowler Umran Malik will be in action today for the one last time in IPL 2022 as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 70th and final league stage match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Umran clocked 157 kmph this year which made him the fastest bowler of the season. Compared to last year, his wicket-taking abilities has also gone up as he is hitting the right lengths and making batsmen's life hell with the pace.

I’ve been super impressed by this youngster… Have a listen to my thoughts on Umran Malik! https://t.co/zGDpV7mfIg#UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/6RwNyMS9qr — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 19, 2022

Ahead of the IPL 2022 last league stage match Umran Malik has received a piece of special advice from his idol and Australia's greatest pacer Brett Lee. Talking about Umran on his YouTube channel Lee said that there is nothing that Umran needs to do if he keeps on bowling at 150.

“Yes, he has been expensive in a few matches but he is only 22 years of age. So I am not worried about that. My advice to Umran right now is to just run in and bowl as fast as you can. Yes, the action is perfect, I wouldn’t change it. I think he has got some more speed up his sleeve. One thing you cannot take away from this young fellow is his raw pace,” Lee said.

“People die from bowling over 140kph, this guy does it easily. If I were to meet Umran, what would I tell him? I would just tell him to keep doing what he does. Enjoy bowling fast. You can see the look on his face, the passion and the raw love he has for bowling fast.

“The reason why it is so exciting is that it is so hard to do. It is such a natural talent. I have not met this guy yet but I promise you that at school, he was a fast runner,” he added.

Malik has gathered 21 wickets in 13 matches so far at an economy rate of 8.94. Umran also became the youngest bowler to claim more than 20 wickets in one IPL season.