Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and his teammates celebrated Eid on Tuesday (May 3)as they got together to spend some time with their loved ones at their team hotel.

In a video posted on the Instagram handle of CSK, players, including Moeen Ali, and Robin Uthappa, were seen enjoying themselves with their kids and families. Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, and Ambati Rayadu also joined the celebrations. The players were delighted to see the mouth-watering food menu as they gorged onto some delicacies.

Also, Dhoni, who is back as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the top post, was seen interacting with kids. Robin Uthappa’s children were seen playing and enjoying in the play area as other family members also joined them. Watch the video here:

EIDhu Namma Kondattam!

Celebrating the festivities the SuperKings way#Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/HecryvhKVn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 3, 2022

Talking about CSK, the defending champions are currently placed in the bottom half of the IPL 2022 points table having lost six out of nine games so far.

However, the change of captaincy worked for CSK instantly as in their last game, they defeated SRH by 13 runs under Dhoni's leadership.

CSK will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (May 4).