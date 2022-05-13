Mumbai Indians managed to tackle early blows by Mukesh Choudhary to clinch their third win of the season by beating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the 59th match of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen saved MI in 89 run chase.

There was a moment in the sixth over of the second innings which could have turned the game on its head. Shokeen was given out by the on-field umpire, caught down the leg-side off Simranjeet Singh's bowling. Behind the wicket, MS Dhoni took a brilliant catch and appealed as soon as he caught the ball. Umpire was in no mood to give it out as he was about to signal wide but at the very last moment, the ref decided to give the decision in favour of CSK. Shokeen, however, took a review and saved his wicket.

The clip of umpiring preparing to signal wide and changing his decision at the last moment went viral on social media. Some fans slammed the poor on-field umpiring while some said that Dhoni was bullying the umpire.

That umpire was giving wide — n (@DarthDanin) May 12, 2022

Lol, umpire was clueless. Gave it out on appeal. This is officially the worst piece of umpiring I have seen. — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 12, 2022

Umpire raised the finger only because of dhoni there — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 12, 2022

Earlier, a similar kind of incident took place on the second ball of the first over of the first innings where Daniel Sams bowled a full-length ball which went on to hit Devon Conway's pads. Mumbai Indians appealed for the wicket but the ball was looking like it was drifting down the leg stump. However, the umpire gave the decision in favour of MI. Conway wanted to use the DRS as he felt that the ball was missing the leg stump, but he was asked by the umpire to leave as there was no DRS in place.