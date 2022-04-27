Punjab Kings left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has picked up only 3 wickets in 8 matches in IPL 2022 so far.

But some numbers alone do not represent the right picture. Many may feel that Arshdeep has been below par just because he has not been among wickets this season.

In T20s, however, every ball is an event and winning every ball becomes important, especially for a bowler who has 24 deliveries to make an impact.

So, even if Arshdeep has not been able to pick wickets, he has continued to make an impact with the ball.

Arshdeep has been bowling with an economy rate of under 6. At the death, he has an economy rate of 5.66 which is better than the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada.

Arshdeep Singh _ Gujarat in Col CK Nayudu Trophy semi-final! With the ball: 6/52 & 2/46 _

With the bat: 9 balls, 30 runs, 5 sixes _ What are your thoughts on his inclusion in #SaddaSquad?#LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/LEABtPbHlt — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 29, 2019

And that is why the young pacer from Punjab is getting praise from all over.

He should be happy that he has impressed none other than former head coach of Indian men's cricket team Ravi Shastri.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri said that Arshdeep is very close to making his India debut.

"For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it's brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he's doing well in death overs.

"This shows he's moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team," said Shastri.